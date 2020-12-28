VIDEO | ‘Sporting’ Rahane asks Jadeja to ‘carry on the good work’ after latter runs him out

Today at 6:44 AM
Ajinkya Rahane’s running between the wicket has been one of the very best but the same can’t be said for the ongoing series where he has been involved in a couple of run-outs. However, after being dismissed by a wrong call from Jadeja, Rahane wished the latter luck before simply walking away.
After coming out to bat following Rishabh Pant’s dismissal at 173/5, Ravindra Jadeja looked to be the proper Test match batsman he has become in recent years and never looked to be in trouble. He was the perfect foil to Ajinkya Rahane whose calmness under pressure not only got India to a position of strength but put Australia at the pole position to concede all 30 WTC points from the Test.
On the second day morning, the duo looked hardly in trouble, racing to a 100-run lead but then the lady luck ran away. Eager to get to his fifty, Jadeja pushed for a quick single even though both point and cover were within the circle. Rahane had no option but to oblige to the call despite knowing it could very well be the end of his stay in the middle.
Just as anyone would have thought, Marnus Labuschagne instantly picked the ball to throw it to Tim Paine while being in a disadvantageous position. Rahane was quick to ground the bat but Paine had him in the margins. Although a similar margin, at best with a millimeter difference, ruled Paine not out earlier in the game, Rahane was adjudged OUT, bringing an end to a fantastic innings from the Indian skipper.
One would have expected Rahane to lose his cool and react proportionately but the Mumbaikar was in his usual avatar. Instead of reacting, he rather went towards an apologetic Ravindra Jadeja and asked him to continue his good work in the middle.
