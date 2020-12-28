SA vs SL | South Africa name Kagiso Rabada in the squad for Wanderers Test

After being ruled out of the first Test owing to his injury, CSA on Monday in a press release has stated that Kagiso Rabada is fit and included in the squad for the second Test at the Wanderers. Incidentally, Rabada’s last Test match came at the start of the year, against England.

Going into the home series against Sri Lanka, the hosts were dealt with a blow as Kagiso Rabada was ruled out of the first Test at the SuperSport Park in Centurion with an injury. However, CSA, on Monday ahead of the second Test in Wanderers, which starts on January 3, cleared the pacer’s comeback. “Kagiso Rabada has been medically cleared and will join the Test squad after successfully going through all COVID-19 and pre-Bio-Secure Environment (BSE) entry protocols,” stated CSA on their official Twitter handle. Rabada was last involved in the Proteas Test setup earlier in the year in January when South Africa took on England at the St George's Park. Since then, Rabada was part of the successful season for the Delhi Capitals, where he helped the side reach their first-ever IPL final, with a 30-wicket season in just 17 games. However, for the visitors - Dhananjaya de Silva and Kasun Rajitha have already been ruled out of the first Test with torn thigh and groin problem. Meanwhile, Suranga Lakmal too is ruled out of action for the second Test with a hamstring injury. Follow us on Facebook here Stay connected with us on Twitter here Like and share our Instagram page here