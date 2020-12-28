Reports | Rohit Sharma to join team at MCG; MCG likely to host third Test instead of SCG

Coronavirus has made the staging of cricket a difficult ask with all the COVID protocols in place from testing to staying in bio-bubble over a substantial period of time. Last week, after news of COVID outbreak in Sydney, fresh reports have surfaced which indicate to change in venue for the third Test, which was supposedly SCG set to be played at the 'G', the back venue for the New Year Test between India and Australia. Right, now India and Australia are playing in Melbourne only in the second Boxing Day Test.