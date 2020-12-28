IPL 2020 | Wicket is slow now and the ball is coming on to the bat nicely, feels Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj has stated that the wicket has gone totally flat and there is no swing for the pace bowlers to have the bite. Siraj has further added that the role of Bharat Arun is huge in his career and he is extremely happy having his former Ranji coach by his side in his India debut.

Mohammed Siraj, riding on the confidence of first innings, bowled another superb spell on Day 3 to get the better of a clueless Travis Head before putting pressure on Pat Cummins and Cameron Green. The way he went about his business, it was surprising to understand that he was just playing his first Test match. Siraj stated that he tried taking inspiration from his stint with Hyderabad and India A.

“The performance I have put on for Hyderabad and India A, I took inspiration from that. My plan was to focus on the basics. During lockdown, I worked hard on my basics. During the IPL, I did well. I was confident after my India A debut. I am extremely happy that I am doing well and I hope I can continue the same,” Siraj said in the post-match press conference.

Even though India were one bowler short after Umesh Yadav limped off the field with a calf strain, Jasprit Bumrah managed the pace attack well. He was constantly in Mohammed Siraj’s ears, giving him various suggestions. Turns out, Bumrah was asking Siraj to focus on one delivery at a time and not to complicate his thought process.

“As a senior, Bumrah Bhai was telling me to focus. He was telling me to wait and you’d definitely get some purchase. The wicket is slow now. The ball is coming onto the bat nicely. There is no swing whatsoever. So we will keep on focusing on landing the ball in one particular area and be patient about the outcome.”

For Siraj, it was nice to have his formative Hyderabad mentor Bharat Arun on his side, under whom he blossomed to become a fine red-ball bowler. Arun was responsible for his growth in the season he took over 45 wickets to announce his arrival as a red-ball bowler part excellence and Siraj is happy to have him around on his Test debut.

“The role of Bharat Arun has been big in my life. He has always told me that you are someone who can dismiss anyone at any time. These things give us a lot of confidence. He is always with me and I always take advice from him.”