IND vs AUS | Umesh Yadav sustains calf injury; to undergo scans to assess damage

India’s injury-woes seem to be never-ending as they suffered yet another major injury scare on Day 3, with premier speedster Umesh Yadav leaving the field mid-way through his spell after injuring his calf. Umesh, who went wicketless in Adelaide and picked a solitary wicket in the first innings, started off the second innings in fine fashion, removing Joe Burns in only his second over, but the right-armer left the field in the fourth over of his spell.