IND vs AUS | Ravindra Jadeja at No.7 is a really good enough top seven for India, claims Tom Moody

Tom Moody, following India’s display on Day 2 and 3, has claimed that with Ravindra Jadeja at No.7, India have a really good top seven in world cricket. He also stated that he was mightily impressed by Jadeja’s technique and his solid defence which was on display during the first innings.

Ravindra Jadeja has truly established himself as one of the best all-rounders in the longest format but there was still an iota of doubt over his abilities as a batsman in overseas conditions. However, after his display on Day 2 and 3, Jadeja has cemented himself truly among the top all-rounders in the world, with a batting average of 46.29 and a bowling average of 24.97 in the last four years.

The left-arm spinner picked up two wickets today after completing his fifty earlier in the day, which has prompted the former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody to claim that Jadeja as a No.7 is good enough option for India. He also stated that with Rishabh Pant at 6 and Jadeja at 7, India have one of the best top-seven batting units in the world.

“Does he fit in the side with Pant and him at 6 and 7? He certainly does. That’s a good enough top seven for me in Test cricket, If he’s playing with that type of maturity,” he said on ESPNCricinfo, reported HT.

“It’s been a very good innings, no question about it. The most impressive thing for me throughout the whole innings was his robust defence. And to me, that is an area, if I was looking at Jadeja, in the rear-view mirror, and what he’s done previously is shown vulnerability from a defensive point of view,” he added.

Moody also stated that he showed great composure in defending the ball against the Australian pace attack with an enormous amount of maturity.

“To me, he showed great composure in defence. He also showed that he had the ability to play the long game in the sense that he was prepared to be patient and let the ball go well. And there was an enormous amount of maturity,” he concluded.