If you focus on winning games for country, you perform beyond your abilities, feels Virat Kohli 

Indian skipper Virat Kohli who won big in ICC's decade awards feels that one performs out of his skin if he focusses on winning games for his country just consistency. He added that he wants to set a high standard of cricket in India for the future generation of cricketers to carry on the baton.

Virat Kohli with his unreal consistency across all formats of the game has emerged as one of the greatest cricketers and match winners of the present times. He averages in excess of 50 in all the formats of the game after having made his international debut back in 2008, which shows his epic level of consistency at the highest level.

All his stellar efforts for India in the last decade were recognized by the ICC as he was named the Men's Player of the decade and also the ODI player of the decade today. He was also made the skipper of ICC Test team of the while he made it to the T20I team of the decade too.

In a video message posted by ICC, Virat Kohli revealed that one can only perform to the best of his abilities and even beyond when he focusses on team's gains more than personal milestones.

“It’s been an honour for me to go out and perform for India. If you focus on just consistency, then you can’t be consistent. If your endeavour is to step out on the field and win games for your country, if you are in that mindset, you would perform beyond your capabilities.

"We make sure as a team that we move on in the right direction, it’s about the mindset you take on to the field and make some impactful contributions for the team. My endeavour always is to bat long and win games for the country, " Kohli said in a video.

Virat Kohli is credited for bringing about changes in India's fitness and fast bowling culture. In fact, he brought about revolutionary fitness changes in Indian cricket as they started focussing on diet, strength and conditioning more than ever before. He also helped India develop into a world-class bowling attack with his sustained backing of fast bowlers in Test cricket.

The Delhi cricketer also stated that he wants to set high standards in Indian cricket that the future lot can learn from and take the game in the country to greater heights.

“Nothing has changed, since I got my first opportunity, I have had the same approach. My endeavour is to make sure that our team is heading in the right direction, not just this time but for the next generation of cricketers. So that the standard of Indian cricket is set high and stays at the same level. That’s the culture I hope to instil in the younger generation so that Indian cricket will always be at the top.”