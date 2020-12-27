 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to 'Captain Fantastic' Ajinkya Rahane delivering perfect captain's knock

    Captain's innings by Ajinkya Rahane

    Twitter reacts to 'Captain Fantastic' Ajinkya Rahane delivering perfect captain's knock

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:20 PM

    Ajinkya Rahane was sublime today and apart from that one drop catch of Steve Smith, the stand-in captain never lacked any oomph to get to his 12th Test century. The understated celebration was a representation of his personality and Twitter was right in its elements to celebrate the knock.

    Well played Jinx!!





    What a day for India!!

    Captain's innings!!

    Jaddu!!

    Jadeja-the super team player!!

    Ha ha!! Yes!!

    Jadeja, you beauty!!

    Need to see this!

    Ajinkya , what a player!!

    100 for the captain!!

    What a knock by the captain!!

    💯 for #Rahane!! Just what #TeamIndia needed! The captain steps up w/ the ton and takes his team into a commanding position. Well played.👏👏👊👍😎😉#Cricket#AusvInd#Test

    — OjasKumar (@OjasManvi) December 27, 2020

