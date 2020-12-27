Twitter reacts to ‘Captain Fantastic’ Ajinkya Rahane delivering perfect captain's knock

Today at 12:20 PM
Ajinkya Rahane was sublime today and apart from that one drop catch of Steve Smith, the stand-in captain never lacked any oomph to get to his 12th Test century. The understated celebration was a representation of his personality and Twitter was right in its elements to celebrate the knock.
Well played Jinx!!
Form is temporary but class is permanent Well Played captain knock👏👏@ajinkyarahane88#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/DPbeBjuIsS— suraj Sharma (@suraj07329570) December 27, 2020
What a day for India!!
Ekdum Gajab kar diya ye dono - Potential ke bhi beyond ✌️— Mihir Jha ✍️ (@MihirkJha) December 27, 2020
Take lead to 150+ and then .... #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/TgWRCY5T58
Captain's innings!!
Captain Leading From Front♥️🤩@ajinkyarahane88 Well control inning. #Rahane #INDvsAUS #BoxingDay #AjinkyaRahane pic.twitter.com/GKt4F7XPCd— Prathamesh chavan (@Prathamesh_0404) December 27, 2020
Jaddu!!
Jadeja is playing a very matured innings. His batting has evolved / became better over the period of last couple of years. They both just to apply themselves till the end of today's play. #INDvsAUS #Cricket— akhil (@akhilsethi) December 27, 2020
Jadeja-the super team player!!
Jadeja is one super team player + adapts & plays to the circumstances in all forms of cricket - bowl for wkts or economy - bat with sixes or slow & steady as today#INDvsAUS— Muthu Ranganathan (@muthurangnathan) December 27, 2020
Ha ha!! Yes!!
Indian team playing under Rahane's captaincy.#INDvsAUS #AusAvIND pic.twitter.com/bs6KGKilZN— Manish Shukla (@ManishS47038529) December 27, 2020
Jadeja, you beauty!!
The difference this person brings in the team is not about a few runs or wickets, it’s the attitude (though he scores runs, picks wickets, saves runs in fielding as well) 🙌🏽 #INDvsAUS @imjadeja you are 100% worthy of being the first choice for all formats for the upcoming years. pic.twitter.com/xNWOJfbeaK— प्रांशुmehtaहै (@drpranshumehta) December 27, 2020
Need to see this!
Jaddu ki talvarbaaji dekhni h aaj 😍😍#INDvsAUS #IndiavsAustralia— R3HAB (@Rishabhanand03) December 27, 2020
Ajinkya , what a player!!
Well played skipper @ajinkyarahane88🇮🇳💙😃❤️🏏🤩— 🆅❣🅲🅺🆈🇮🇳💙 (@Vickyztweets) December 27, 2020
12th Indian captain to score a Test 100.🇮🇳💙
Worked hard.Showed great temperament.Great innings.. Remarkable.
Hope you will win it for us 🇮🇳💙 #TeamIndia #BoxingDayTest #INDvsAUS#AUSvIND #Rahane #BCCI #BorderGavaskarTrophy#ICC pic.twitter.com/89EUjxSmZ5
100 for the captain!!
#indvsaus2020 #Rahane pic.twitter.com/4uIcbiFPwQ— purushotham reddy (@purushreddy2) December 27, 2020
What a knock by the captain!!
💯 for #Rahane!! Just what #TeamIndia needed! The captain steps up w/ the ton and takes his team into a commanding position. Well played.👏👏👊👍😎😉#Cricket#AusvInd#Test
— OjasKumar (@OjasManvi) December 27, 2020
