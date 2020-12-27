Suryakumar Yadav to lead Mumbai in 2020/21 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Iyer is the biggest absentee from the Mumbai squad for the T20 competition, but the side will, however, have the services of Shivam Dube, who has been the biggest breakthrough T20 star from the state in the last three years. Young Yashasvi Jaiswal, who did not feature in the previous edition, has also been included in the probables while Sarfaraz Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Tushar Deshpande, and Dhawal Kulkarni have all made the list. Atharva Ankolekar, another breakout star from this year’s U19 World Cup, also finds himself in the probables, alongside young Shams Mulani, who was a revelation for Mumbai last season.