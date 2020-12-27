Suryakumar Yadav to lead Mumbai in 2020/21 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Today at 6:26 AM
Mumbai Indians superstar Suryakumar Yadav, who lit IPL 2020 up with his audacity and his weight of runs, will lead Mumbai in the forthcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in the absence of Shreyas Iyer. Iyer is believed to be nursing a shoulder injury, which is set to rule him out of the competition.
After having a billion people champion for his selection in the Indian side through his performances in IPL 2020, where he struck 480 runs at an SR of 145.01, Suryakumar Yadav will have yet another golden opportunity to stake a claim for national selection, having been appointed Mumbai’s skipper for the forthcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy edition. Yadav, 30, has been appointed skipper in the absence of Shreyas Iyer, who informed MCA that he is nursing a shoulder injury, and he will be supported by veteran Aditya Tare, who has been appointed vice-skipper.
Iyer, who featured in the ODIs and T20Is against Australia, has not been named in Mumbai’s probables for the 2020/21 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and, according to sources, it is believed that he only has an outside chance of making it to the knockout stage of the tournament. The right-hander is said to have informed MCA that he will be travelling to the NCA in Bengaluru to undergo rehab.
“Iyer’s clinical assessment will be done at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore on December 27. Thereafter, we will get an idea whether he will be available for the Syed Mushtaq Ali knockouts, which are scheduled to begin from January 26,” a source in the BCCI told TOI.
“Iyer had informed us that he won’t be available for Mumbai due to a shoulder injury, for which he has to go to the NCA.”
Iyer is the biggest absentee from the Mumbai squad for the T20 competition, but the side will, however, have the services of Shivam Dube, who has been the biggest breakthrough T20 star from the state in the last three years. Young Yashasvi Jaiswal, who did not feature in the previous edition, has also been included in the probables while Sarfaraz Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Tushar Deshpande, and Dhawal Kulkarni have all made the list. Atharva Ankolekar, another breakout star from this year’s U19 World Cup, also finds himself in the probables, alongside young Shams Mulani, who was a revelation for Mumbai last season.
Mumbai Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Aditya Tare (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aakarshit Gomel, Sarfaraz Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Shubham Ranjane, Sujit Nayak, Sairaj Patil, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Minad Manjrekar, Prathamesh Dake, Atharva Ankolekar, Shashank Attarde, Shams Mulani, Hardik Tamore, Akash Parkar and Sufiyan Shaikh.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.