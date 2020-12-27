SA vs SL | Dhananjaya de Silva ruled out of Test series with a thigh injury

At 54/3, Sri Lanka were in deep trouble against the home pace-attack, which breathed fire as they accounted for three quick wickets. However, the partnership between Dinesh Chandimal and Dhananjaya de Silva not only drove the visitors out of rough waters but also put them on a pedestal during the second session of the day. But once de Silva walked away with an injury, Sri Lanka crumbled with the hosts restricting them to 396.