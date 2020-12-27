IND vs AUS | Ajinkya Rahane is enjoying being the Indian skipper, reckons Glenn McGrath

Following the second day of play, Glenn McGrath has lavishly praised Ajinkya Rahane, stating that the Mumbaikar is enjoying leading the side from front with his batting display. Ajit Agarkar also credited Rahane for his partnership with Vihari and Pant, which has put India in a really good position.

After day two’s play, it was the unanimous opinion that India dominated the entire day’s proceedings at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), and Ajinkya Rahane’s partnership with Ravindra Jadeja propelled them to 277/5 after a day’s play. While Rahane has remained unbeaten on 104, Jadeja’s 40 also helped the visitors regain momentum after a rough start on the day.

Former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath has reckoned that Rahane is enjoying the proceedings being the Indian skipper, leading the visitors from the front after Virat Kohli’s return back to India. Alongside that, the former pacer also credited Rahane for showing immense focus to get through the early nerves at the ‘G in comparison to the shambles in Adelaide.

“Rahane has looked good, chance free. He is enjoying being captain, I think. Rahane, the way he has batted today, he has just looked solid. He is focussed even more than what he was in Adelaide. I guess being captain, it just helps you do that,” Glenn McGrath told Sony Six, reported HT.

Former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar also was of a similar opinion, stating that the bowling performance from the visitors was really good albeit they had more fortunes this time around. He also credited Rahane’s partnership with Vihari and Pant - for propelling India ahead of the hosts on Day 2.

“Very determined. Again, the bowling has been really good. They perhaps had a little bit of luck which they didn’t have at all in Adelaide. Rahane, in those two partnerships, with Vihari and Pant has put India in a really good position. But still a lot of work to be done,” Agarkar said at the Tea break.

Agarkar also pointed out how Rahane under immense pressure has played his ‘A’ game and showed the visitors the way to succeed Down Under.

“The bowling has been good as well; you have to respect that too. The bowling has been relentless, and you have got to work hard. Maybe being captain, that added responsibility, sometimes people just thrive under it and he seems to be one of them. He has been very determined, almost a Pujara role. But at the moment, it is working for him,” he added.