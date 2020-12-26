VIDEO | Ravindra Jadeja schools Rahim with big smile as he keeps cool despite Gill's best efforts to disrupt catch

Today at 7:20 AM
You bet on Ravi Jadeja to do the unthinkable on the field - be it catching or ground-fielding - and it can be safe to assume that he was in his element today. Although Gill imploded under him, Jadeja not only grabbed that safely but also let a big smile on his face to celebrate with the debutant.
The opening hour of the Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test had everything a die-hard cricket fan can wish for. The pitch was just brilliant, the bowling world-class, and the gripping nature of the contest added to the theatre. With all forces in play, how could one keep a certain Rockstar out of the side for long? Ravindra Jadeja, playing with Ravichandran Ashwin for the first time in Australia, was fantastic, to say the least. The catch to dismiss Matthew Wade not just demonstrated his brilliance but also spoke about his presence of mind and the ability to stay in the moment. Just imagine this while reading it.
On the penultimate ball of the 13th over, Ravichandran Ashwin bowled a full ball on the stumps. Even before the ball could really spin a bit, Matthew Wade, who was opening only for the third time in his Test career, forgot that it was a red-ball game and instead channeled his Hobart Hurricane opening energy to come down the track.
He thus hoicked Ashwin over mid-wicket where no fielder was stationed. Ravindra Jadeja was at short mid while Shubman Gill was at mid-on and both ran towards the ball to grab the catch. Sensing that, Jadeja instantly called Gill to stop by and let him take the catch but the debutant was in his inertia, and instead of stopping, he further hastened his pace.
As both fielders came under the ball, those watching on TV must be sure that they would spill it, instead, it was the magnificence of Ravindra Jadeja that was in action. The Saurashtra all-rounder, who had an ordinary white-ball outing as a fielder, grabbed the catch safely even though Gill collapsed to the field right in front of him.
The commentators were awestruck by Jadeja’s calmness and Gill was relieved too as the duo celebrated the catch together. This must be a lesson for Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim whose behaviour under similar circumstances became a talking point in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup earlier this month.
And he held on... :eyes: #AUSvINDpic.twitter.com/1J7DA0mvxp— ICC (@ICC) December 26, 2020
