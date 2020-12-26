VIDEO | Ravindra Jadeja schools Rahim with big smile as he keeps cool despite Gill's best efforts to disrupt catch

The opening hour of the Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test had everything a die-hard cricket fan can wish for. The pitch was just brilliant, the bowling world-class, and the gripping nature of the contest added to the theatre. With all forces in play, how could one keep a certain Rockstar out of the side for long? Ravindra Jadeja, playing with Ravichandran Ashwin for the first time in Australia, was fantastic, to say the least. The catch to dismiss Matthew Wade not just demonstrated his brilliance but also spoke about his presence of mind and the ability to stay in the moment. Just imagine this while reading it.