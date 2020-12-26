 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Rishabh Pant channeling inner MS Dhoni to plot Matthew Wade dismissal

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Rishabh does some MSD work to dismiss wade

    google

    Twitter reacts to Rishabh Pant channeling inner MS Dhoni to plot Matthew Wade dismissal

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:27 AM

    Rishabh Pant had a mixed day behind the stumps, where he was guilty of letting too many easy balls pass and held on to some tough ones too. But the moment he owned the stage was when he asked R Ashwin to keep the ball close to the body to trap Wade, a ploy that worked right on the next ball.

    Rishabh Pant does an MSD!

    Pant knew!!

    And that's out!!

    Pant is on fire today!!

    Pant from behind the stumps is wow!

    He is learning!!

    Bravoo!!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down