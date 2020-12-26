Twitter reacts to Rishabh Pant channeling inner MS Dhoni to plot Matthew Wade dismissal

Today at 11:27 AM
Rishabh Pant had a mixed day behind the stumps, where he was guilty of letting too many easy balls pass and held on to some tough ones too. But the moment he owned the stage was when he asked R Ashwin to keep the ball close to the body to trap Wade, a ploy that worked right on the next ball.
Pant knew!!
Just a delivery before Matthew Wade’s dismissal, Rishabh Pant could be heard in the stump mic saying, “Andar hi rakhna, ye maarega” which roughly translates to ‘keep it at the stumps, he will hit’. #Cricket #RishabhPant #IndiavsAustralia #AUSvsIND https://t.co/2iE5qEGLvH— India Today Sports (@ITGDsports) December 26, 2020
Dec 17: My TL was filled with Saha amd now it's Pant
Pant is on fire today!!
Pant from behind the stumps is wow!
He is learning!!
Bravoo!!
