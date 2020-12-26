 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to ‘frustrated’ Yasir Shah yelling expletive after Henry Nicholls’ late cut

    Frustrated Yashir Shah

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 6:30 PM

    It isn’t the first time that two New Zealand batsmen have tormented a visiting bowling attack, with Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls standing like boulders despite stumbling early. It even led to a frustrated Yasir Shah yelling an expletive on air after he beat Nicholls’ late cut attempt.

    Arey bhai.. bhai..😂

    Sahi hai!

    Hahahaha!

    Great observation!😂😂

    Video on demand!

    NZ players need to learn hindi soon!😂😂😂

