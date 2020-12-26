Twitter divided on ‘controversial’ third umpire decision ruling Tim Paine not out

Today at 10:43 AM
Tim Paine got a lucky reprieve after a marginal run-out decision went in his favour, even though Rishabh Pant was fairly confident that he had disrupted the stumps in time. However, Twitter went into a meltdown over the decision, with some calling out the third umpire for the controversial decision.
That was close!!
This is as close as they come! #AUSvIND https://t.co/xPWruUfQWR— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 26, 2020
Poor Umpiring!!
Indeed that was poor umpiring by the 3rd Umpire.— Kishore Vaid 🇮🇳 (@KishoreVaid) December 26, 2020
No part of Tim Paine's bat was over the line when bails came off.
The Umpire stretched his imagination to reach the decision rather go by what he saw with his eyes.#IndiavsAustralia https://t.co/VgjDHboe5P
LOL!!
Somebody please tell to third umpire mask is for nose and mouth not for EYES #AUSvIND #Timpaine #INDvAUS— भाई साहब 🚜 (@Bhai_saheb) December 26, 2020
Was it out?
#AUSvsIND #Australia is doing partility to give run out tim paine. Paine was out from 1 frame and not out from another frame. Aussie umpire considered 2nd frame. Are they blind??— Omkaaar (@Omkaaar92) December 26, 2020
If insted of paine if there is virat, then umpire gives it out. @vikrantgupta73 @rawatrahul9
What's your take?
@bhogleharsha What is your opinion ?? I would say Paul Wilson (Australian) has made a BLUNDER & handed a christmas present to Tim Paine by judging that NOT OUT..When they can judge NO BALLS by technology, don't see why the same cant tell if the bat is over the line #INDvsAUSTest pic.twitter.com/NMvFt0kwXn— Adithya (@aditalks) December 26, 2020
Tim Paine survives!!
This Tim Paine decision could be a big moment of this test match.— Aditya Shrivastava 🇮🇳 (@AdityaRealOne) December 26, 2020
Paine has got what it takes to long the innings in such scenarios
There was no conclusive evidence either to show that he was in the line.
Largely, it seemed that he was on the line and that should've been out.
Hmmm!
Switched channels when I saw this replay because I thought it would be out, BUT TIM PAINE SURVIVES. Looks out tho lol but what do I know https://t.co/BH6gXgQF3G— Bilaal (@BilaalMarikar) December 26, 2020
3rd umpire, are you sure?
3rd umpire must be an Australian.— Shrik :-) (@shriktweets) December 26, 2020
Tim Paine was clearly RUN OUT.
Missing thalaivan @imVkohli now...#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/HuKOuO7Bg0
Haha!
Just like with sledging, Australians decide where the line is.— Aditya (@forwardshortleg) December 26, 2020
In a just world, Tim Paine would have been run out for 6.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/S3n0f6svoT
