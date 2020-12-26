 user tracker image
    Twitter divided on ‘controversial’ third umpire decision ruling Tim Paine not out

    Tim paine survives in a cotroversial third umpiring descision

    cricket australia

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:43 AM

    Tim Paine got a lucky reprieve after a marginal run-out decision went in his favour, even though Rishabh Pant was fairly confident that he had disrupted the stumps in time. However, Twitter went into a meltdown over the decision, with some calling out the third umpire for the controversial decision.

