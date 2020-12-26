NZ vs PAK | 438th appearance was a very special moment; felt a bit like my 100th Test, reveals Ross Taylor

Ross Taylor, who broke the New Zealand record of most-capped player, has revealed that it was a very special moment to make his 438th appearance for the national team. Taylor also reckoned that it was a surreal moment but it felt similar to his 100th Test where he walked out to standing ovation.

Ross Taylor, with his appearance in the Test against Pakistan, broke New Zealand’s record of most-capped player as he made his 438th appearance for the national team ahead of left-arm spinner Daniel Vettori. While batting early was tough on the first day of the first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand, Taylor’s gritty innings and partnership with Kane Williamson put the home side on top, as they scored 222 for the loss of three wickets.

Following the day’s play, the right-handed Taylor looking back at the special moment stated that it felt similar to his day out when he made his 100th appearance in the longest format.

"Every time you represent your country it's a special moment. To represent them 400-odd times and to get the record, it's not what I play for, but it's nice to have got it,” Taylor said after the first day's play, reported Cricbuzz.

Taylor also opened up on how his day started, admitting that BJ Watling and the team were ready with their words. Not just that, the crowd welcomed the right-hander with a standing ovation.

"It was a special occasion - I got some nice words from BJ (Watling) and the team this morning and it felt a little bit like my 100th Test, going out to bat today with a standing ovation. I don't know what the ground announcer said, but he must have told the crowd, because I'm sure they wouldn't have known."

While admitting that he still has a lot to give in the shortest-format, Taylor opened up on Pakistan’s gritty bowling earlier in the day. He compared them to the Windies attack but reckoned that they were far more consistent than the side from the Caribbean, who lost the Test series 2-0.

"They (Pakistan) were a lot more disciplined and got the ball in good areas for a lot longer. West Indies, they did bowl well at times but weren't as consistent as this lot (who are) probably a little bit more experienced,” he concluded.