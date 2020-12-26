Legendary commentator Robin Jackman dies aged 75

But despite being a fine cricketer, it was arguably Jackman’s stint as a broadcaster which had made him world famous and a fan-favorite. Now renowned as one of the greatest commentators of all time, Jackman, post retirement, became one of the faces of Supersport and called many a historic game that happened in the Rainbow nation. December 22 marked the seven-year anniversary of the final day of the famous first Test between South Africa and India in Johannesburg in 2013, where the Proteas almost created history by chasing down 458, and it was Jackman who incidentally called the shots in the final over, which saw Dale Steyn controversially play out a draw.