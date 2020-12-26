IND vs AUS | Three frustrating dismissals of set-batsmen cost us runs, rues Marnus Labuschagne

After the end of day one’s play at the ‘G, Marnus Labuschagne rues the missed opportunities and has stated that three innocuous dismissals of set batsmen cost them the runs. Alongside that, he also credited the Indian bowlers for inventing and sticking to their plans which trapped the batsmen.

Day one at the Melbourne Cricket Ground is considered as one of the heavens for batsmen to relish their opportunities. However, since the 2018 encounter at the venue, the batsmen have found it tough and tougher to bat out in these conditions, which was the case on Day one of the second Test between India and Australia.

After Joe Burns’ early dismissal, a set Matthew Wade, an in-form Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head could only take the hosts to a total of 195 at the end of day’s play. At the post-day press conference, Australia’s No.3 Marnus Labuschagne rued the missed opportunity from the Australian batsmen, which he stemmed down as three frustrating dismissals of set batsmen. Ultimately, it was the difference between the hosts putting on a par-total at the venue and being below-par.

"We had three innocuous dismissals, that we probably didn't need. Just three frustrating dismissals, and I think all three of those guys were set and were in. It's a big job from our batting group, whoever that is on the day - whether that's myself or anyone else in the top order - that we make sure we get the big scores,” Labuschagne said in the post-day press conference, reported ESPNCricinfo.

Alongside that, he also added that the batting group should be ensuring that they lock-in and bat for periods of time without giving away their wicket. However, Labuschagne credited the Indian bowling, who bowled a lot straighter on the day, for coming up with constant challenges for the batting unit.

"You just know you're going to have to lock in and bat for periods of time. They're bowling really straight lines, you're not getting many runs through the off side, so this is the art of Test cricket, this is why we all love it. Because it's a continual challenge for the bowlers to come up with new ideas to stop the batters scoring and build pressure and that's what they did today."

"So for all our batters, you've just got to keep rolling with the punches, learning the game, understanding what they're doing and take that innings to innings. I think that's the key. As long as we do that as a batting group and learn from that, we're just going to keep getting better and learning."

Amidst the Indian dominance, Labuschagne reckoned that Australia are more than in the game and pointed to the Adelaide Test to show how they are always in the game.

"We've certainly shown last game no matter how many you have you're in the game. It's pretty hard for me to make an assessment on the wicket currently, you're both going to have to bat on the wicket to see how both teams bat. We're in the game,” he concluded.d