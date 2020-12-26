IND vs AUS | Shami is a very skillful bowler and will be sorely missed, insists Andy Flower

"Well, India won the last Test series they played in Australia. So, they certainly have the capability of doing that. I don't doubt that. It will be tough to come back from that first loss, though. But they have the capacity to do that. It's (Australia) a very difficult place to tour. Australians are very good in their backyard. They know the conditions at each of their six Test venues very well. They understand the conditions and how to exploit them. So, India have to be right at the top of their game, if they need to make a comeback in the second Test match. So, it'll be very interesting to watch how they come back. "