IND vs AUS | Reaped rewards for sticking to basics, reveals Jasprit Bumrah

Indian fans feared the worst after Australia won the toss and elected to bat at the MCG, but, like he did two years ago, Jasprit Bumrah upped his game just when India needed it the most - only this time sans Mohammad Shami and Ishant Sharma. In just the fifth over of the day he accounted for the wicket of Joe Burns, after which he kept the noose tight, playing second fiddle to a rampant Ravi Ashwin, and then once again broke the ominous Head-Labuschagne stand to give the visitors the edge. The 27-year-old did not put a foot wrong all day, and finally wrapped up the tail to finish with figures of 4/56, making it 13 wickets in 3 innings at the historic venue.