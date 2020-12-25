IND vs AUS | We are playing very good cricket as a unit; one bad session doesn’t define us, states Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane has stated that the Indian team are playing very good cricket as a batting and bowling unit, further admitting that one bad session doesn’t define them. Rahane also threw light on the run-out in the first Test, adding that Kohli understood the situation and stated that it happens.

Ajinkya Rahane did not get to the best start possible in the first Test, where his run-call ultimately tilted the momentum in Australia’s favour. However, with the first Test done and dusted, Rahane will now lead the side in the second Test, at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in the Boxing Day clash.

With Rahane replacing Kohli at No.4, the onus would on the right-hander to contribute away from home, alongside Cheteshwar Pujara. While Kohli after the first Test stated that there is no point making a mountain of a molehill, Rahane echoed the same thoughts - stating that one bad session doesn’t define the national team. He also insisted that the visitors are playing really good cricket as a unit.

“It is all about the team, we are capable of doing really well. Yes, we had one bad session but we are playing good cricket as a unit. Both batting and bowling in the first innings were exceptional. Yes, I stay really calm and cool but as a batsman, I’m really aggressive. So as a team we would be looking to give our best tomorrow,” said Rahane in the pre-match press conference.

In regards to the wicket at the MCG, Rahane kept mum revealing that the conditions might be different but whichever the way it is, the team has to adapt themselves as early as possible.

“Wickets generally in MCG is a good wicket. 2018 was a different one, tomorrow might be different but we would have to go there and then look at the conditions and adapt ourselves to the conditions.”

Recalling the incident from the first Test, Rahane insisted that this kind of run-out happens in the sport and that actually saw a momentum shift. However, he revealed that Kohli was understanding of the situation and accepted the apology before swiftly moving on from it.

“Ya, it was really a tough one. We were going really well and I could actually see the momentum swinging towards us but the run-out happened then. Obviously, after the day’s play, I went and apologized to him but he was okay with it, both of us understood the situation we were in but such things happen in the game.”

Rahane also credited the two wicketkeepers as quality players, stating that the journalists must wait before BCCI announces the squad, where they picked Pant ahead of Saha.

“Both the wicketkeepers we have are quality players, as a batsman and a keeper. If you want to know the team, wait for it and you will get the team. Both Saha and Pant are equally good and ready.”

With Kohli back in India right in time for his first child’s birth, Rahane sent a pleasing message to the skipper, wishing him and his family well ahead of the first birth. However, Rahane kept mum about the possibility of the Indian team adding T Natarajan into the squad for the Test series.

“We met Virat before he left Adelaide. He spoke to the boys and told us to play our natural game. I don’t want to disturb him now, I just want to wish him and his family well.”