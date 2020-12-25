IND vs AUS | Jadeja and Pant return to playing XI for Boxing Day clash; Siraj and Gill debut

Meanwhile, after suffering an injury in the T20I series, Ravindra Jadeja makes a return to the Test line-up, replacing the Indian skipper Virat Kohli, which also means a move-up for all the batsmen with Rahane slated to bat at No.4. Ravichandran Ashwin keeps hold of his place after a stellar display in Adelaide while Wriddhiman Saha gets the boot after a failure in the first Test which sees the return of Rishabh Pant, who scored a century in the second warm-up game.