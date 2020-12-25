IND vs AUS | Ajinkya Rahane’s captaincy would be different style with different strategies, reckons Sachin Tendulkar

“Each person has his own way of reacting and responding to situations, but I can assure you everyone’s destination is one; they’ve different routes to get there — and that is how they can make India win. So, Ajinkya’s would be a different style, different strategies. That is up to the team management — how they plan, how the pitch plays, and what our batting and bowling line-ups would be,” Sachin told the Business Standard, reported HT.