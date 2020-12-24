Reports | Sourav Ganguly keen on hosting 2021 Ranji Trophy; KVP Rao sacked

It is yet not clear whether BCCI would want to host the 50-over competition - Vijay Hazare Trophy. Alongside that, BCCI also plans to host age-group and women’s cricket during next year’s IPL, which is slated to be hosted from April-May. The cricket association has also decided to increase the retirement age for domestic match officials and scorers from 55 to 60 while also increasing the medical insurance for domestic cricketers.