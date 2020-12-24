IND vs AUS | Expecting Tim Paine to play for quite long because he started late, states Ian Healy

Ian Healy has stated that he is expecting Australian skipper Tim Paine to play for quite a long time in the future because he was a late bloomer in international cricket. He also revealed his advice to Paine, which was to put the bad balls away from the opponents to put them under constant pressure.

At 7/117, Australia were in a spot of bother at home, against Indian bowling which looked inspired to lead them to Virat Kohli’s third Test victory in Australia. While for the hosts, their only hopes lied on the shoulders of their skipper Tim Paine, who had just earned a second opportunity after Mayank Agarwal dropped a catch at the edge of the boundary rope.

During his counter-attacking innings, the right-handed Paine showcased the blueprint to succeeding on the tricky pitch in Adelaide, with a 99-ball 73 to propel Australia to a first innings total of 191, which in the end, turned out to be a match-winning knock. Former Australian wicketkeeper Ian Healy stated that he is expecting Paine to play for quite some time now because he started late in international cricket.

“I’m expecting him to play for quite long because he started so late - and it looks like he’s in great shape physically and doing it well. He’s got a job to do so that will keep him interested, keep him motivated to get that Australian side on top again and in the hearts of Australians,” Healy told The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, reported HT.

Healy also credited Paine for leading a massive cultural change in the Australian setup, which he also added might have drained a bit off him but still continued to believe that Paine would be part of the setup for the next three years.

“He’s led a massive cultural revolution, which has got to be draining, so I don’t have a problem if he does surprise me and finish before I reckon he will because he’s taken on so much, but I think he’s about to reap the rewards and enjoy it a lot more. I’ve got no problems saying three more years,” Healy said.

After not the best of series against Pakistan at home, Healy revealed that he advised the Tasmanian to put the bad balls away and play his shots hard. Incidentally, Paine also holds the record of being the second-best wicketkeeper in the country’s history, just behind Adam Gilchrist with a batting average of 33.43.

“All I said to him was just put bad balls away, look for them and put them away. If it’s a clip to leg, clip it hard. If it’s a cut shot, go at it. Bat like a keeper and that’s what he’s done,” Healy concluded.