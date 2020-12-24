IND vs AUS | Australia will blow away India at MCG in the Boxing Day Test, predicts Shane Warne

Former Australian spinner Shane Warne believes that Australia will thrash India badly in the second Test at MCG, which starts from December 26. However, he also added that India have a lot of class players in the form of Rahul, Gill, Rahane and Pujara but they will miss Shami badly.

In the first Test, Australia had completely hammered India in the second innings to reduce them to an all-time low of 36, after which they won the game dominantly. If it was Aussie cricketers, who put India under the pump in the first Test, since then it has been the Aussie legends, who are making bold predictions about India's poor displays in the upcoming Tests.

After Ricky Ponting predicted a potential 0-4 drubbing for the visitors, Shane Warne has also written off India and asserted that they will be blown away in the Boxing Day Test.

“I think Australia is probably going to blow them away,” Warne told ‘Fox Cricket’, reported the Indian Express.

Warne, however, still feels that India have a lot of class players in their ranks especially the seniors Rahane and Pujara, who will be key to India's chances in the remainder of the Tests.

“Having said that, they have some class players to come in like KL Rahul. Young Gill will come in. (Ajinkya) Rahane is a class act. We know what (Cheteshwar) Pujara can do,” he said.

After getting hit by a nasty bouncer in the Adelaide Test, Mohammed Shami was ruled out of the entire Test series, which will be a big miss for India, feels Warne.

“(Mohammed) Shami is a huge loss as well. He’s such a quality bowler. And if you look at bowlers for the Melbourne conditions, drop in pitches, Shami hits the seam and stands it up and bowls a good length and straight.”

The legendary leggie also reckoned that in the first Test it was more about Australia's great bowling than India's poor batting that helped the hosts win.

“Yeah, you can have a go at the Indians but I think you would rather give credit to the Australians and how well they bowled. They were outstanding, that bowling attack. The four bowlers plus Green, they have been good bowlers for a long time. They are turning themselves into great bowlers now. To watch them go to work in Adelaide was fantastic.”

Warne also added that the current bowling line-up of Cummins, Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon is in line to become arguably Australia’s greatest bowling unit ever.

“They are definitely in the conversation (to compare them to my era). They are outstanding those four bowlers and they have been for a while,” Warne said.

“If they continue on this form for the next four or five years going like this, then they will be in the conversation as the best bowling attack Australia maybe has ever had.”

Australia have had great bowlers but never they had four world-class bowlers in the same side as is the case these days, opined Warne.

“You think of Lillee, Thommo, Lee, Gillespie and those guys… But as a four any one time, these guys are in the conversation as some of the best Australia has ever had,” he said.