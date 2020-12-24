BCCI announces All-India Senior Selection Committee appointments; Chetan Sharma named Chairman of selection committee

Today at 9:49 PM
The BCCI on Thursday announced it's All-India Senior Selection Committee, with Chetan Sharma, Abey Kuruvilla and Debashish Mohanty being the three members recommended by the Cricket Advisory Committee. Alongside that, the committee also named Chetan as Chairman of the selection committee.
The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Mr Madan Lal, Mr Rudra Pratap Singh and Ms Sulakshana Naik on Thursday met virtually to select three members of the All-India Senior Selection Committee (Men).
The CAC has recommended the following candidates for the senior men’s selection committee panel.
1) Mr Chetan Sharma
2) Mr Abey Kuruvilla
3) Mr Debashish Mohanty
The committee further recommended Mr Chetan Sharma for the role of Chairman of the senior men’s selection committee based on seniority (total number of Test matches). The CAC will review the candidates after a one-year period and make the recommendations to the BCCI. Sharma, who made his debut in 1984 represented the national team in 23 Tests and 65 ODIs while picking up 61 and 67 wickets in the respective formats, including a hattrick in the World Cup.
The three new members will join Mr Sunil Joshi and Mr Harvinder Singh in the selection committee.