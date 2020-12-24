BCCI announces All-India Senior Selection Committee appointments; Chetan Sharma named Chairman of selection committee

The committee further recommended Mr Chetan Sharma for the role of Chairman of the senior men’s selection committee based on seniority (total number of Test matches). The CAC will review the candidates after a one-year period and make the recommendations to the BCCI. Sharma, who made his debut in 1984 represented the national team in 23 Tests and 65 ODIs while picking up 61 and 67 wickets in the respective formats, including a hattrick in the World Cup.