    Twitter reacts to Shane Warne lambasting CA on air as ‘no DRS’ leads to yet another howler

    BBL next level umpiring with no DRS

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:18 PM

    For reasons only they know, CA and BBL have, to date, decided against implementing DRS in the competition, and as a result, players have been at the receiving end of some horror decisions. The worst of the lot came in the Strikers vs Heat match today, which led to Warne going on an explosive rant.

    Umpire must be smoking some powerful STUFF!

    Need to add DRS instead of adding new F rules.. :|

    True!

    Next level 'NASHA'

    Hahaha! As simple as that.

    How was that even looking like an LBW???

    Exactly... This should be considered at least from the next season!

    Need to ask the UMPIRE about his smoke before the MATCH!

    ROFL!

