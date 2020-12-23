Twitter reacts to Shane Warne lambasting CA on air as ‘no DRS’ leads to yet another howler
Today at 7:18 PM
For reasons only they know, CA and BBL have, to date, decided against implementing DRS in the competition, and as a result, players have been at the receiving end of some horror decisions. The worst of the lot came in the Strikers vs Heat match today, which led to Warne going on an explosive rant.
Umpire must be smoking some powerful STUFF!
OH. DEAR. 😳🤦♂️— Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) December 23, 2020
Brisbane Heat's Tom Cooper is given out LBW, despite clearly hitting the ball onto his pads...
Shane Warne's reaction at the end tells you everything 🤣#BBL10 pic.twitter.com/V0pqnlhPjv
That’s clear as day hitting the bat..need to crowd find to get that umpire a trip to Specsavers— James (@Jamesbcafc99) December 23, 2020
Need to add DRS instead of adding new F rules.. :|
Have to get DRS in the bbl. two shockers in two nights #BBL10 https://t.co/65MkIvJDci— Scot Munroe (@scot_munroe) December 23, 2020
True!
When everyone says that in ipl umpiring level are low because #Ambani buy umpires but now #BBL10 shows ultra low level umpiring but no one speaks about this, @HeatBBL @cricketcomau @IPL #BBL10 #Crickets #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/zchHUUKAqZ— Abhishek Shah (@Abhishekshah130) December 23, 2020
Next level 'NASHA'
Where do you find these umpires ? #BBL10 #bbl @CricketAus— Kris (@Kris98867207) December 23, 2020
Hahaha! As simple as that.
I can do better than the umpires in the #BBL10 @ShaneWarne @bhogleharsha— Kapil Sachdeva (@KapilSa89895390) December 23, 2020
How was that even looking like an LBW???
Umpiring standards in this years BBL is worse than PSL or BPL.— Yash Lannister (@YASHDIPRAUT) December 23, 2020
Why don’t they have DRS ? @FoxCricket @CricketAus @BBL @HeatBBL
#BBL10 #cricket #BBL10
Exactly... This should be considered at least from the next season!
Instead of adding those useless new rules to the bbl. They should starting using the DECISION REVIEW SYSTEM🤷♂️. Umpiring is going down in every match or maybe there is this pressure on the umpires to give the perfect decision bcos there is no usage of drs. #BBL10— Rajashree (@KjRajashree) December 23, 2020
Need to ask the UMPIRE about his smoke before the MATCH!
Oh my... HOW was this given out?!?! 😱#BringtheHEAT #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/QpvSKYc8vq— Brisbane Heat (@HeatBBL) December 23, 2020
ROFL!
How was that not given out? Are you serious? This team needs this for tonights effort! pic.twitter.com/Qk5hVoORQo— BigWill (@BigWill_Rugby) December 23, 2020
