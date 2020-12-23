Rohit Sharma not to undergo another Quarantine in Melbourne despite Sydney Covid cluster

Victorian state officials have clarified that anyone arriving in Melbourne from a 14-day quarantine in Sydney does not have to do so again in Melbourne and in that case, even if Rohit arrives in Melbourne on December 30, he can straightaway join the team. Earlier, the BCCI had requested Cricket Australia to plan Rohit to arrive in Melbourne early and finish his quarantine there, but as per the rules, Rohit would then have been made to stay put in a hotel room chosen by the Victorian government.