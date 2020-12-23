Reports | Fracture could keep Mohammad Shami out of first Test versus England

Although the BCCI are yet to officially reveal that Mohammad Shami has been ruled out of the ongoing Australia Tests, multiple sources - personal and inside sources - have confirmed the news, with many, in fact, claiming that the Bengal pacer has already headed back home. Shami went down in pain with India 36/9 in the second innings in Adelaide after being struck on his arm by a Pat Cummins delivery on the rise. Scans later revealed, according to multiple sources, that the 30-year-old had fractured his arm, ruling him out of the rest of the series.