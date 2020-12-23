Pragyan Ojha becomes ICA representative to IPL Governing Council

Today at 5:54 PM
Pragyan Ojha, who retired from all formats of cricket last year, has been nominated by the Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA) to be their representative in the Indian Premier League's Governing Council. Ojha will be in the position for a year and he will now replace Surinder Khanna.
After the Indian Cricketers Association came to being as a formal organization for all the retired cricketers, according to the new BCCI constitution, there will be one representative from the ICA in the Indian Premier League's Governing Council. Surinder Khanna held that role last year but as his one-year tenure came to an end, he will now be replaced by the former Indian spinner.
ICA held its AGM on December 19 where it was decided to instate the Bhubaneswar-born spinner as the members having authorised the board of directors to nominate the representative to the IPL GC.
"...the ICA Board, after due deliberations and taking into consideration any possible issues of conflict of interest, found in Ojha a suitable candidate to represent them. This nomination will hold good for one year," stated a media release from the ICA.
Earlier, Ojha had represented India in 48 international matches, with his last representation being Sachin Tendulkar’s last Test in November 2013 where he was the man of the match. Ojha had a prolific career in the IPL though where he was a star for Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians.
