IND vs AUS | Quiet and confident, Ajinkya Rahane is a bowler’s captain, feels Ishant Sharma

India will be without their talismanic captain Virat Kohli for the remainder of the Test series and Ajinkya Rahane, who has blown hot and cold in the last few years, will lead the side. The impact that Kohli had in the middle order was second to none - something that India will miss dearly - but the way Kohli had marshaled his bowlers in Test cricket was an example in itself. Ishant Sharma can attest to that better than many but the pacer is confident that Ajinkya Rahane can pull the same off easily.