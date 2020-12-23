IND vs AUS | David Warner officially ruled out of Boxing Day Test

Australia have been dealt a scathing blow three days ahead of the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as it has been confirmed that David Warner will not feature in the game. Warner, who averages a ludicrous 65 in Tests in Australia, sustained a groin injury in the 2nd ODI at the SCG and was expected to miss only the first Test in Adelaide, but the severe nature of his injury means that he will also miss the all-important Boxing Day Test. Australia will duly miss Warner’s services, as the 34-year-old has been a force to be reckoned with at the MCG in recent years, having notched up scores of 38, 41, 86, 103 and 144 in his last 5 outings at the iconic venue.