Suresh Raina issues clarification and apology after getting arrested for COVID protocol breach

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has issued an official apology for his callousness last night, which subsequently led to the Mumbai police arresting him alongside 33 others. In the early hours of Tuesday morning, Raina was arrested by the Mumbai police in a club near the Mumbai Airport for flouting Covid norms, after which he was later - almost immediately - released on bail. Now, hours after the embarrassing incident, the management of the former India star have issued an apology on his behalf, claiming that the 34-year-old was ‘unaware’ of the timings and protocols.