Reports | David Warner still unlikely for Boxing Day Test in Melbourne

In a big development, David Warner is now an uncertainty for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, with the opener still recovering from his groin injury that he suffered in the ODIs. In Warner’s absence, Joe Burns and Matthew Wade, in all probability, will continue to find a spot in the side.
David Warner suffered a groin injury in the second ODI in Sydney which ruled him out of the white-ball leg and the subsequent Pink Ball Test in Adelaide, but he was expected to return for the much-awaited Boxing Day Test. However, ESPN Cricinfo now reported that despite an extensive rehabilitation program, which has including using an oxygen chamber, Warner has not recovered fully to be available for selection.
"Hopefully I can get up and about and start running at a higher tempo," Warner had said earlier this week but this has come as the latest improvement in the issue.
"I managed to get up to 14 kilometers an hour so I've got to work towards a max of 26 to 30 kilometers an hour by next week. If I can run between wickets and move laterally and do some ground fielding by the end of next week, I should be ready to go. Fingers are crossed."
Now that Warner’s return is unlikely and Will Pucovski has already been ruled out from the second Test with a concussion, Australia will have a choice to make but that might come down to having the same combination up top with Matthew Wade and Joe Burns taking care of blunting the new ball.
The Boxing Day Test will kick off on December 26 in Melbourne, with India also having multiple selection issues with them.
