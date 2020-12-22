IND vs AUS | Think my back will be fine for second Test; like batting at the MCG, expresses Steve Smith

Today at 10:05 AM
After a scare before the first Test, Steve Smith has expressed that his nagging back will be fine in time for the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Smith also showed his excitement of playing at the venue, stating that he likes batting here and it always feels nice to bat at the MCG.
Australia have had their fair share of injury concerns during the ongoing Test series against India. After Will Pucovski and David Warner were ruled out of the first Test, there were reports over Steve Smith showing concerns with a back strain.
While Smith was deemed fit for the first Test, the recurring back strain has put a cloud over his involvement in the second Test. However, the former Australian skipper has played down injury fear, stating that his back will be fine in time for the second Test.
"If I'm moving around and laying down I'm good. If I sit around for too long it's not great for it (back strain), but I'm not worried about it. I think everything will be fine and I'll be good to go," Smith told reporters.
“It’s just something I need to manage whenever it goes and I probably haven’t had an episode since 2014, I think it was, so hopefully they can continue to be six years apart if they come,” Smith added.
However, Smith’s involvement would be huge for Australia, given his impeccable record at the venue - where he has scored 908 runs at 113.50, with four centuries and three 50+ scores in his Test career. With Warner all but ruled out of the second Test, failing to recover in time, Australia would be hopeful that the right-handed Smith would be scything down the Indian bowling.
“I like batting at the MCG,” Smith said.
“There’s nothing like the thrill and you get the shivers down your spine when you walk out to bat on Boxing Day with the crowd yelling, and it’s like a dream come true in a way,” he concluded.
