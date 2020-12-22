IND vs AUS | Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah working on plans to improve India’s performance, asserts Rajeev Shukla

It was a spectacular collapse that no one really envisioned and the way India folded up for their lowest-ever Test total ensured a lot of conjecture was flowing around. Virat Kohli said the team’s intent was not up to the mark, the media questioned the team management’s decision and Dilip Vengsarkar suggested Rahul Dravid should be flown in immediately to help out the team in Australia.

Now, as Rajeev Shukla returned to BCCI as its newly-appointed vice-captain, he was bombarded with questions regarding the same and the Uttar Pradesh representative stated that the board president and the secretary are working on a particular plan.

"We are not happy, it was not a good score and we are really concerned. The BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah are concerned about it and both are working on some plans through which the performance can be improved. They will obviously be in touch with team management. I am quite optimistic and hopeful that in the next Test match we will definitely do better," Shukla told ANI.

Speaking on the suggestion that Rahul Dravid should be flown in to help Indian team-work on their defensive game, Shukla said, “Nobody will be flown to Australia, our performance in the first innings against the hosts was good, we even took the lead but in the second innings we collapsed, it happens sometimes, after that all the corrective measures have been taken and I think our players are capable of improving the performance and they will definitely look at the wicket conditions in Melbourne and accordingly a composition of the squad will be worked up."