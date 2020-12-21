Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma appointed Delhi coach

Today at 5:10 PM
The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) have named Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma as the coach for the Delhi cricket team. Meanwhile, Ashu Dani was announced as the Chairperson of the selection committee following the recommendation of the Cricket Advisory Committee.
With the BCCI announcing the teams to report to their respective venues by January 3, with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy kick-starting on January 10, the Delhi & District Cricket Association have finally announced their plans. This season, the team will be helmed by Rajkumar Sharma, Virat Kohli’s childhood coach, as decided by the Cricket Advisory Committee.
Sharma has been a celebrated coach in Indian domestic cricket and had won the prestigious Dronacharya award - the highest government award for sports coaches - in 2016. The Delhite was associated with Associate team Malta, won the CK Nayudu Trophy (Under-23) as head coach with Delhi and also been part of a camp with the India A women's team as a coach.
As a matter of fact, Sharma was the bowling coach of the team last season with KP Bhaskar being the head coach. Now that Bhaskar has left the set-up, Sharma has been promoted with former India batsman Gursharan Singh being named as the assistant coach of the team.
