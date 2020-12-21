Reports | Will Pucovski ruled out of MCG Test, Burns cleared of serious damage 

Young Aussie opener Will Pucovski has been ruled out of the Boxing Day Test against India after he was concussed in the warm-up game against India A. Joe Burns, who returned back to form against India and copped a nasty blow on his arm, has been cleared to play the second Test at MCG.

In what comes as a piece of unfortunate news for Australia supporters, Will Pucovski is yet to recover from the concussion that he sustained after being hit by a bouncer in the warm-up game against India A if reports are to be believed. After David Warner's injury, he was set to make his Test debut in the Adelaide Test but that was not to be. Also, Aussie opener Joe Burns, who copped a nasty blow on his arm in the first Test against India has been cleared of any major damage and is fit enough to play the second Test.

"Joe Burns has been cleared of serious damage to his arm, while concussed young gun Will Pucovski has been ruled out of a Boxing Day Test debut," a report in 'The West Australian' said, reported TOI.

It added that "Australia are adopting an understandably conservative approach as the Victorian (Pucovski) recovers from his ninth concussion."

However, there is one major selection headache in terms of openers for Australia if David Warner is fit enough to feature in the MCG Test, which is highly likely. With Burns returning back to form, and Wade also doing decently in the second innings of the Adelaide Test, who makes way for Warner? Given Cameron Green bowls seam-ups, it won't be an easy swap with Wade in the middle-order as MCG has a reputation of dishing out flat wickets.

As per Ricky Ponting, Australia should back Burns after his half-century in the first Test.

"If David's fit he comes straight back in ... they've got a decision to make then on (Cameron) Green and (Matthew) Wade. That's the only obvious thing there," Ponting told cricket.com.au, reported TOI.

"If both and Pucovski and Warner are fit I think Will will have to wait again. On the back of Burns getting fifty they've got to keep going with him, that's the right call and that's fair enough.

"There's a couple of little things there for the Aussies to think about but India will have a lot more headaches than them."

After winning the first Test, Australia will clash with India in the Boxing Day Test from December 26 at MCG.