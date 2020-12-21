Reports | IPL 2021 likely to go ahead with eight teams; new franchises from 2022 season

After reports of ten IPL teams broke out earlier during the season, fresh reports have a rather contrasting point of view, stating that the 2021 season is likely to go ahead with just eight teams. The report also states that the central revenue pool won’t be diluted with just 60 IPL matches.

With less than three months for the start of the 2021 season of the IPL, the BCCI are reportedly racing against time to have a ten-team tournament as the reports suggested earlier. However, with time not in their hands, fresh reports from the Times of India have suggested that the 2021 season of the IPL is likely to go ahead with just eight teams.

"The BCCI could call for the bids in February or March or April - whenever they think the time is right. The adding of new franchises, say stakeholders, will also add value to the 2021 edition once it becomes a talking point. That's the line of thought as of now," say those tracking developments, reported TOI.

In a bid to keep the franchises happy, the report stated that the revenue pool won’t be diluted, with just eight teams - which also means that there would be only 60 IPL games, which also would come in at an opportune time for the broadcasters, who previously have shown their displeasure over double-headers.

"Two new franchises will obviously have their own share of value when the media rights tender comes along. Also, two more things: First, the central revenue pool for the 2021 season won't be diluted, which means the franchises will be happy; Second, once again 60 matches will be held, which means lesser double-headers, so the broadcaster will be happy," sources added.

TOI also reported that with a single decision, BCCI are aiming to kill multiple birds. No obligation to host the Mega Auction would also mean Mumbai 'retaining' their championship for five months. With respect to the media rights and the title rights, more time would allow BCCI to carefully handpick their decisions.

"At the end of the day, this is BCCI. Decisions are taken, reversed, altered at the drop of a hat. What we're discussing right now is a realistic step and one that'll turn out to be beneficial later. But then, let's not think of crossing the bridge until we get there," say those in the know.