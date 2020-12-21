Reports | Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq ruled out of the Boxing Day Test

Unfortunately for Pakistan, their skipper Babar Azam has been ruled out of the first Test against New Zealand after suffering a fracture in his right thumb during a practice session on December 12, reported ESPN Cricinfo. Only recently was Babar appointed as full-time Test skipper with PCB making hum team's captain across all formats and the New Zealand Tests were supposed to be his first series as full-time captain. He had replaced senior countryman Azhar Ali, who was earlier the Pakistan Test captain.