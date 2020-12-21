IND vs AUS | The wicket offered sideways movement which helped in Pujara's wicket, reckons Pat Cummins

World's no.1 Test bowler Pat Cummins was in his element in the Adelaide Test and reflecting on Cheteshwar Pujara's wicket in the second innings, he felt the wicket offered a lot of movement. He also expressed his desire that he wants a good sporting wicket for the Boxing Day Test at the MCG.

The pink-ball day-night Test always has something for the pacers and the pink cherry also plays its tricks in the twilight phase. Both India and Australia batsmen were tested as the Adelaide pitch offered movement of the deck, something that is not often the case in Australia in Test series opener between the two epic rivals.

Australia's pace spearhead, who started the great Indian collapse in the second innings, which saw India folding out on a historic low of 36, feels the wicket played a huge role in Pujara's wicket as he nicked off his bowling on day 3. Cummins added that the bounce from the wicket also helped. Pujara was the highest run-getter in the 2018/19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy as he had notched up three hundreds.

"One of the biggest helpers was the wicket; it felt like there was a bit of sideways movement.

"We could just challenge Pujara's defence over and over again and having a bit of bounce in the wicket certainly helped," Cummins was quoted as saying by 'cricket.com.au', reported TOI.

"I thought Lyno (Nathan Lyon) bowled beautifully to him in the first innings. But, for sure, we are really clear what we want to do to him...brought an extra man to the leg side as well to try and really attack his stumps," he said.

"I thought he batted really well in the first innings. We bowled well enough for the scoreboard to not go anywhere. If he hasn't gone on to that big score, you are right in the game."

Now, the action moves to the second Test in Melbourne. MCG has a reputation of giving some pretty batsmen-friendly wickets, which is what Cummins also stated recalling the 2017/18 Ashes series or the 2018 Test against India. However, he wants a good wicket for the Boxing Day Test.

"I thought the Ashes Test (2017-18) and the Indian Test at the MCG a couple of years ago were pretty flat wickets,"

"As a bowler, last year against New Zealand, it was a really good wicket, a bit of sideways movement and a bit of pace and bounce, so hopefully, much the same (this year).

"Not only as a player but as a fan, they are the best wickets – when it is a good battle between bat and ball. You feel like if you do your skill well, you can have a big impact on the game."

Australia's bowling attack is one of the best in the world with the likes of Cummins, Hazlewood, Starc, and Lyon. The comeback of David Warner and Steven Smith alongside the rise of Marnus Labuschagne has made Australia a force to reckon with in the Test arena. In fact, they are the no.1 side in the ICC Test Championship rankings as well. The lanky pacer applauded the current group of players that Australia have at their disposal.

"I think we have a really special group here. I think the Ashes series a couple of years ago was the beginning and we have kept basically the same squad together," Cummins said.

"Even the guys on the bench ... they have basically been with us for all the Test matches or around the group quite a lot. We had a great summer last year. To start off this summer is a continuation of that.

"I think we are atop the world championship tables, so a really good chance of making that Test championship final. For me, this is right up there with Manchester as our most satisfying win as a group."