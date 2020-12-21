IND vs AUS | Ajinkya Rahane should bat at No.4; should also push for 5 bowlers, opines Gautam Gambhir

India’s tour of Australia hasn’t got off to the best of starts, with them enduring a soul-crushing loss in Adelaide from a position of victory for the tourists. In the span of two hours, India went from a near-winning position to a position that read shambles. However, with the Indian skipper Virat Kohli set to miss out on the last three Tests, the think-tank will have a lot of decisions to take in their hands - especially filling the No.4 slot. While the calls have been for Rahane to promote himself, there has been equal calls for the inclusion of Shubman Gill and KL Rahul at 4.