England rope in Jacques Kallis as batting consultant for Sri Lanka tour

The English cricket team will have a cricketer and a half guiding them in the forthcoming series against Sri Lanka as it has been confirmed that Jacques Kallis has been appointed as the side’s batting consultant for the two-Test series starting January 14. Kallis, 45, widely regarded as the greatest all-rounder the sport has ever seen, worked as South Africa’s batting consultant for the Tests against England last year, but he has since been replaced by former Proteas Neil McKenzie.