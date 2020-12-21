England rope in Jacques Kallis as batting consultant for Sri Lanka tour

Today at 9:33 PM
England have roped in South African legend Jacques Kallis as a batting consultant for the forthcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which is slated to begin on January 14. Kallis will fill in for incumbent Graham Thorpe, who is expected to take over the role for the tour of India in February.
The English cricket team will have a cricketer and a half guiding them in the forthcoming series against Sri Lanka as it has been confirmed that Jacques Kallis has been appointed as the side’s batting consultant for the two-Test series starting January 14. Kallis, 45, widely regarded as the greatest all-rounder the sport has ever seen, worked as South Africa’s batting consultant for the Tests against England last year, but he has since been replaced by former Proteas Neil McKenzie.
The legendary cricketer will be travelling with the English squad to Sri Lanka, but his appointment is believed to be temporary, with incumbent Graham Thorpe expected to take over the role for the four-Test series against India in February. Whether Kallis will also be a part of the coaching staff for the India tour remains to be seen.
Apart from Kallis, England have also roped in Jon Lewis (fast bowling), Jeetan Patel (spin) and James Foster (wicketkeeping) as a part of the support staff.
The two Test series against Sri Lanka, which was originally scheduled for March 2019, will be played in Galle from January 14.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.