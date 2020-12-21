Domestic veteran Yo Mahesh calls it a day

One of the constants for Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket, Yo Mahesh was a reassuring figure for the side in the last one and half decade and played his last competitive game was in August 2019, when he turned out in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). However, he didn’t partake in domestic cricket last season, with his last appearance for Tamil Nadu against Assam in Chennai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in September 2018.

Mahesh faded out pretty soon in his career but he was one of the promising youngsters in the IPL when it began. He lived up to the billing, becoming the highest wicket-taker for Delhi Daredevils in the inaugural season, with 16 wickets to his name. After joining Chennai Super Kings , he picked up three wickets in five matches before multiple injury concerns ruled him out of the IPL.

"At the outset, thanks to BCCI for the opportunity to represent India at the Under-19 level and the India A level. It's been an honour and with utmost pride, I call it the highest point in my career,” Mahesh said in a statement posted on his Twitter account.

"To my two IPL franchises, DD and CSK, for having faith in me to represent them and for giving me an opportunity to share the dressing room with the legends of the game. The last five years have been injury-ridden but I am grateful to India Cements for being solid and having my back. I would like to thank my state cricket Tamil Nadu Cricket Association for nurturing me from the age of 14 and finishing with 12 years of first-class cricket."