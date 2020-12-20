IND vs AUS | Rohit Sharma is a better Test player than Mayank and Shaw, claims Ricky Ponting

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting has claimed that India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma is a better Test batter than current openers Prithvi Shaw and Mayanak Agarwal. He also added that Rohit will definitely be part of the series, something which was echoed by Sunil Gavaskar too.

Indian batting is under scanner for a SENA performance yet again as they got restricted to 36 for 9, which is their worst batting performance ever since they started playing the format in 1932. The Indian openers were heavily criticized for their poor displays in the Test. Shaw could last merely six deliveries in the entire game while Mayank Agarwal, after looking good in the first innings, couldn't convert his 17 run start and failed terribly in the second innings.

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting has asserted that Rohit Sharma is a better Test player than both Shaw and Agarwal. It's an interesting observation coming right after Agarwal became the fastest Indian opener ever and third fastest to get to 1,000 Test runs. He also said that Rohit will definitely play a part in the series.

"He (Rohit) will definitely play. He is a better Test player than Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw. If he is fit then he will straightaway slot at the top of the order," Ponting told Channel 7, reported FirstPost.

Rohit has already landed in Australia and, if he is fit enough, will take part in the third Test at SCG. He missed the start of the Test series as he had hamstring issues which arose whilst playing IPL 2020. Sunil Gavaskar also stated that Rohit will be part of the team in the final two Tests.

"Yes, yes, he is definitely going to play in this Test series. He is already in Australia as far as I know and he might not be playing the second Test but he will be there for the third and the fourth," Gavaskar told Channel 7 when asked about the dashing opener.

Australia defeated India by eight wickets in the Test series opener to take a lead of 1-0 in the four-match series. Now, both the teams will clash in the second Test from December 26 onward at the MCG.