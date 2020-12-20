IND vs AUS | Rahul Dravid should be rushed to Australia to help India, feels Dilip Vengsarkar

Dilip Vengsarkar has suggested that India should rush Rahul Dravid to Australia to help their batting after they ended with their worst ever total of 36 in the first Test. After a batting disaster propelled by Australia's great bowling, India lost the game in two and half days.

All hell broke loose after India faced one of their worst defeats in the first Test against Australia. It was a shambolic batting performance given the pitch didn't provide exaggerated movement and it was pretty much in line with their whitewash in New Zealand earlier this year. India' batting was laid bare in New Zealand as well, where none of the batsmen had even averaged 30. Technique and footwork of Indian batsmen are also under the scanner after they folded for 36 runs on day 3 of the Adelaide Test.

Former Indian chief selector and a batting great himself, Dilip Vengsarkar has suggested India rush one of their best ever Test batsman Rahul Dravid to Australia so that he can help and guide the team. India's batting will be further dented in the last three Tests with the best batter of the first Test, Kohli, missing the remainder of the series owing to the birth of his first child.

“The BCCI must rush Dravid to Australia to help the team. No one can guide the batsmen better on how to play the moving ball in those conditions. His presence will be a huge boost to the Indian team in the nets. In any case, the NCA has been shut due to Covid for the past nine months, leaving him with little to do," Vengsarkar told TOI.

Vengsarkar feels Dravid has to be used better by India. He also added that even if he has to serve the quarantine period, there should be no doubts in regards to sending him Down Under.

"The Board can make a better use of Dravid by utilizing his services to help the national team, which will be without skipper Virat Kohli from now (last three Tests).”

“Even if he has to serve a mandatory two-week quarantine period, he should be available for helping the Indian team at the nets before the third Test in Sydney, which will begin from January 7,” Vengsarkar said.

“It is time that Dravid is asked to be involved with the Indian team more."