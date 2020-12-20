IND vs AUS | Gill didn't seem overawed in ODIs, can be a potential change at the top, opines Glenn McGrath

Former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath seemed impressed with Shubman Gill as he suggested his name for a spot at the top after his lone ODI appearance on the tour. He added that the youngster didn't seem bogged down by the big stage and looked really positive with the bat in the only ODI he played.

Problems are aplenty for India after their shambolic loss against Australia in the first Test which was also their third straight loss in Tests this year. There are lot of selection headaches going into the second Test at MCG. Prithvi Shaw's form was poor in the first Test and his technique was heavily scrutinized as he got out in a questionable manner twice. Mohamed Shami's injury also added to India's woes as he is reportedly going to miss the remainder of the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

With Virat Kohli leaving for India, it opens up a middle-order spot as well, with Shubman Gill and KL Rahul as two options in the reckoning. Even Jadeja too can chip in as an option with promotion for Rahane and Vihari in the batting order. Former Australian pacer and a legend of the game, Glenn Mcgrath has asserted that Virat Kohli will be missed and players like KL Rahul and Shubman Gill can come into the picture for the Boxing day Test.

“Virat Kohli is such an impact player. Without him, it leaves a big hole but at the same time it leaves an opportunity to other players to put their hand up. Maybe KL Rahul can come in for Virat Kohli,” said McGrath in the post-match show on Sony Sports Network, reported HT.

“The other option India have is Shubman Gill, who actually came out looking positive in one day series, he didn’t seemed to be overawed by the stage, that to me would be one potential change at the top,” McGrath added.

He also stated that India needed to start well in the series to put pressure on Australia, but noted that they were blown away by the impeccable Aussie pace trio.

“India had to start well. They needed to get a win on the board, but unfortunately that hasn’t happened. It was an unbelievable bowling performance by Australia,” said

Prithvi Shaw's technical issues were exposed in the first Test like it was in the warm-up games and the preceding IPL season. On Shaw's batting, the legend opined that the 21-year-old would be further tested given he got out twice in the same manner.

"They need to know internally how he’s going. The captain, the coaches, the support staff will have to know that. The thing that I’m worried about is that he got out in the same way in two innings. That is a concern against bowlers like Cummins, Hazlewood and Starc. They gonna come at you always. The internal people will know it,” McGrath said.