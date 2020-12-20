ICC Test Rankings | Virat Kohli closes in on Smith’s no.1 spot; Bumrah drops out of Top 10

Virat Kohli might have left for India with a soulless look on his face, on the back of his side’s horror showing on Saturday, but he has a reason to smile on a personal front as the Indian skipper has closed the gap on Steve Smith at the Top of the ICC’s batsman’s rankings to just 13 points. Kohli (888 points) posted scores of 74 and 4 in the first Test in Adelaide, while his counterpart Smith (901) only managed 1 & 1*. While Kohli will not have a chance to improve on his score, a few more blips from the Australian could potentially see the Indian skipper regain top position in the rankings.