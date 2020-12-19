Reports | Mohammad Shami ruled out of rest of Australia tour with fractured arm

India’s horror day in Adelaide has gone from bad to worse as reports have emerged that Mohammad Shami has been diagnosed with a fractured arm. Shami, who did not pick up a wicket with the ball in the first innings, was struck brutally on the right arm in the afternoon of Day 3 by a Pat Cummins rocket, after which he instantly dropped his bat in pain. With India on 36/9, the physios attended to Shami in the hope of getting him in shape to bat, but the nature of the impact forced the 30-year-old to walk off the field retired hurt.